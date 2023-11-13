Resolute Advisors LLC Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Resolute Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.61 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

