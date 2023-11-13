Resolute Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Resolute Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.5% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $376.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.30 and a 200-day moving average of $361.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

