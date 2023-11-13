River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 351 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $232.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.86. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

