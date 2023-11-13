Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIVN. Mizuho raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $15.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $79,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after buying an additional 4,924,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,282,000 after buying an additional 8,427,507 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $228,175,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $194,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

