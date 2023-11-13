Rock Creek Group LP Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 660,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,282,000 after buying an additional 39,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK opened at $88.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

