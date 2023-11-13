Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $873.99 and $5.13 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for approximately $30.14 or 0.00081560 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,768,220 tokens and its circulating supply is 29 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users to participate in ETH2 staking regardless of their investment size or technical expertise. It provides liquid staking and operates through a network of decentralized nodes, using open-source, audited smart contracts for non-custodial staking. Users can stake ETH and receive rETH, a tokenized form of staked ETH, which accrues rewards based on the network’s performance. RocketPool uses insurance mechanisms and requires node operators to stake RPL as collateral to protect against penalties.”

