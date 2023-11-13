Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Raised by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ROP traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $515.78. The stock had a trading volume of 93,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,874. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $493.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.98. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $519.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.