Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $123.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.82. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $123.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,727. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $326,790,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.7% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

