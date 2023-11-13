Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 3,209 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $149.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $155.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

