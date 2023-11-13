Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 462 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Shares of INTU opened at $528.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $520.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.96. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.94 and a 12 month high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

