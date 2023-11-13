Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,544 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 19,427 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 725,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $41.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

