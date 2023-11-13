Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $443.49 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $431.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.46.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

