Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC owned 1.42% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Price Performance

SPDR Global Dow ETF stock opened at $109.50 on Monday. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.43 and its 200 day moving average is $110.90.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

