Roundview Capital LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $29,740,200,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

Boeing Stock Up 3.4 %

BA opened at $203.34 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $168.52 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

