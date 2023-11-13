Roundview Capital LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Derbend Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $102.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.14. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

