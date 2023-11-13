Roundview Capital LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $159.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

