Roundview Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $52.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

