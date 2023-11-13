Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 249 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of VXF opened at $139.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.66. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $157.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

