Roundview Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 14.0% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,301,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 73.3% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $597.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $598.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

