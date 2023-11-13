Roundview Capital LLC Sells 11,443 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 72.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 11,443 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in FedEx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in FedEx by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $246.03 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.61 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC started coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

