Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,241,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 1.6% of AGF Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $214,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 48.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $1.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.