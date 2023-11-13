Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Trimmed by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,422 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 13,049 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 103.7% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 35.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 962,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $203,349,000 after buying an additional 249,413 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $3,168,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,966,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,303,244.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $3,168,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,966,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,303,244.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 646,788 shares of company stock valued at $135,547,531. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $212.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $206.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.07. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.