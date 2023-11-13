Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $17,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,165. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

