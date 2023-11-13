SeaStar Medical (ICU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th.

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

SeaStar Medical Stock Down 5.3 %

ICU opened at $0.57 on Monday. SeaStar Medical has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaStar Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SeaStar Medical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in SeaStar Medical by 38.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 346,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 96,972 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

