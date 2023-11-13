SeaStar Medical (ICU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th.
SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
SeaStar Medical Stock Down 5.3 %
ICU opened at $0.57 on Monday. SeaStar Medical has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60.
SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.
