SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.47.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 47.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.64%.

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.