ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $636.99

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $636.99 and last traded at $635.07, with a volume of 53486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $634.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $572.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,393 shares of company stock valued at $7,134,979. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 357.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

