ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Trading 12.5% Higher

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,045,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 342% from the average session volume of 236,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$126.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.88.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in Kurdistan. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.