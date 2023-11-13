Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $322,214,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $166,747,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $55.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

