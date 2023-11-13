Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 1,271 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,250 shares of company stock worth $6,441,505 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $53.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

