Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $405,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,490 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $34.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

