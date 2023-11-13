Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $515,000 Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $528,736,000 after purchasing an additional 179,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,833 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $157.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.39. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.