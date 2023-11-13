Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $359,000 in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.93.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $231.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.93. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.08 and a 52 week high of $278.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.