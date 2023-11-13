Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 22,397 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,397 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 372.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $54.41 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

