Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,804,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,070 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.53% of Shopify worth $440,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.09.

Shopify Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,058,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.41 and a beta of 2.08.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

