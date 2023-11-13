Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Rises By 33.3%

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:DFP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.41. 5,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $21.64.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
