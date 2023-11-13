Short Interest in Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLECW) Grows By 153.4%

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLECW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 153.4% from the October 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.
Moolec Science Trading Down 11.3 %
Shares of MLECW opened at $0.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Moolec Science has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Moolec Science
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Lyft, Grab or Uber? Which stock should you ride with?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Roblox proves that tricks aren’t just for kids
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Does Logitech earnings signal the end of tech normalization?
Receive News & Ratings for Moolec Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moolec Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.