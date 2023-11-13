Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Drops By 39.8%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the October 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.72. 13,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.51. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.96 and a 12 month high of $137.98.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.794 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 321.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

