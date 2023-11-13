Short Interest in Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Drops By 35.1%

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the October 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

VEOEY opened at $14.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $16.67.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

About Veolia Environnement

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.