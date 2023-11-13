Short Interest in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Decreases By 28.2%

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the October 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on WNEB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.
Western New England Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %
Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.34. 3,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,039. The company has a market capitalization of $159.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.
About Western New England Bancorp
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.
