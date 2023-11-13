Short Interest in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Decreases By 28.2%

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the October 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WNEB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Western New England Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western New England Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $402,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 387,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 32,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.34. 3,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,039. The company has a market capitalization of $159.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

About Western New England Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.