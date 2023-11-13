Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 114.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sientra Price Performance

Sientra stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 82,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,916. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.92. Sientra has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $4.94.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sientra will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

See Also

