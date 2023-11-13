Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 400.06% from the company’s previous close.

Singing Machine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MICS opened at $0.80 on Monday. Singing Machine has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

Get Singing Machine alerts:

Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. Singing Machine had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 23.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Singing Machine

About Singing Machine

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Singing Machine stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MICS Free Report ) by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.98% of Singing Machine worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.