Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $648,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 423,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,309,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.51. 275,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,305. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.