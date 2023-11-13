SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Boosted by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.8% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 254,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

