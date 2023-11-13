SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 912.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,308 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $16,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 652,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,294. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

