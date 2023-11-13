SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,878 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,368.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 114,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $61.27 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.83.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

