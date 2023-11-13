SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Lowered by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,793,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,842 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 4.3% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $120,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $42.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.