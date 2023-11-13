SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.1% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $89,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $443.89. The stock had a trading volume of 92,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,422. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $500.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

