Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 361 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $3,755,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 50.0% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.27.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $458.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $449.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.77. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $544.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

