Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Invests $114,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,903 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 1.4 %

AMT stock opened at $181.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.85. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

