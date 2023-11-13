Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Invests $174,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2023

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $48.35 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $997.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.91 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Argus began coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPRT

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.