Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Invests $174,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $48.35 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $997.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.91 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Argus began coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

